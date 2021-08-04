Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you trying to find some fun before the kids go back to school? Here are a few things going on as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday, August 5:

Knoxville’s Zoo After Hours is a new way to experience the zoo. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you and your family can eat dinner, play in the splash pads, and even hear some live music.

This happens every Thursday through the month of September. Each week, there are special menu items created by the Zoo’s executive chef and a new food truck. This Thursday, Bangin Burger food truck will be there along with the five-piece Nashville cover band, The Pink Cadillac.

Friday, August 6:

Every first Friday of the month, the streets of downtown Knoxville come alive for you to experience art in all forms. You can explore different galleries, studios, and artist collectives. You can even enjoy live music in the streets and at some venues.

You can start the evening at any participating business just look for ArtWalk flags to guide you to events that are free and open to the public.

The exhibits change each month. For this Friday, the Arts and Culture Alliance will present five new exhibitions at the Emporium Center. There is a free reception with the artists from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 7:

Saturday morning, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is hosting the Butterfly Run in-person this year. More than 1,300 runners participated virtually in 2020.

The race begins on Clinch Avenue Bridge beneath the Sunsphere and all ages are welcome! You can sign up for the 5K, 10K, or the family fun run and walk. You can even still choose the virtual race. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 10K race starts at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K starting at 8:45 a.m.

And if you need to cool down after that run, Dollywood’s Splash Country is hosting Splash Bash Live. Grab a float at the Mountain Waves wave pool and enjoy some live music. The entertainment is included with your water park ticket.

If you didn’t get enough shopping in during tax-free weekend, Tanger Outlets in Sevierville is hosting a back-to-school bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a DJ, balloon artist, face painting, and a photo booth. Kids can also get an up-close look at the Sevierville Fire Department’s fire trucks. The first 100 TangerClub members also get free gifts.

