Advertisement

Haslam joins Tennessee push for ‘right to work’ amendment

Business interests are backing the change, while unions are opposing it.
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as a prominent backer of a campaign to put Tennessee’s law prohibiting a company and a union from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees into the state Constitution.

A news release says the Republican will serve as treasurer of the Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment on the ballot in November 2022. The state’s law has been on the books since 1947, but Republican lawmakers have completed the lengthy process to put it on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.

Business interests are backing the change, while unions are opposing it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

30 Days 30 Vols Walker Merrill
30 Days 30 Vols Walker Merrill - clipped version
Back to School Anxiety
Ways to help ease back to school anxiety
Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs
New tech startup to locate headquarters in Crossville
Isaiah 117 House breaks ground in McMinn County.
Isaiah 117 House aims to give children a home