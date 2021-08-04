Hawkins Co. man arrested after deputies discover 18 pounds of marijuana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered 18 pounds of marijuana during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office narcotics and tactical unit executed a search warrant around 2 a.m. on Prices Grove Road. According to officials, investigators discovered nearly 18 pounds of marijuana, 3.9 ounces of “dabbs” THC wax, $19,974 in cash, an electronic money counter, four drug ledgers, nine firearms, 1,054 rounds of ammunition and 11 gun magazines.

Officials arrested Aaron Jonathon Paciorek and charged him with possession of schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold and nine counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to reports, the money found inside the residence was from marijuana sales. The narcotics unit seized the cash.

Officials estimate the marijuana seized to have a street value of $58,000.

