Advertisement

Heating up as we head into the end of the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking hotter days in the 8-day forecast
Sunny and warmer Thursday
Sunny and warmer Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures return and it looks like a few stray showers continue as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few showers linger this evening but those should taper off throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those clouds clear out overnight allowing temperatures to drop to near 63 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning.

Highs will get back to near 87 Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm in the mountains but overall remaining dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see more clouds Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon hours.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few. Scattered rain and storms start pulsing up in the afternoon by the middle of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Tracking a few showers and storms today.
A few storms develop today, ahead of hotter days
Scattered showers Wednesday
More scattered showers and downpours Wednesday
A few showers and storms ahead.
Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow
Few showers and storms Tuesday
Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms