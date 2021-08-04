Heating up as we head into the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures return and it looks like a few stray showers continue as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few showers linger this evening but those should taper off throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those clouds clear out overnight allowing temperatures to drop to near 63 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning.

Highs will get back to near 87 Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm in the mountains but overall remaining dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see more clouds Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon hours.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few. Scattered rain and storms start pulsing up in the afternoon by the middle of next week.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

