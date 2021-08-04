In-person learning opens opportunities to socialize

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In-person learning opens extra opportunities for students to socialize with one another rather than virtual learning, some experts say.

Some students could enjoy these extra opportunities but some students may not.

For parents, experts say to listen to your child and allow them to express how their day was and to ask open ended questions to really hear what they are experiencing.

“I would encourage all students to find a club, or a group, or a sport or some kind of event that they can participate in so they can begin to rebuild those social interactions with each other,” Cherokee Middle School Counselor, Janet Carraway said.

Encourage your child to talk to you or a school counselor if they are being bullied. Signs of bullying can include, withdrawing, shutting down, crying or not wanting to go to school.

