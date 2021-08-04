Isaiah 117 House aims to give children a home

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) -When a child is taken from their home by the Department of Child Services, they don’t always have a new home right away. That’s what Isaiah 117 House is hoping to change. The organization broke ground on a home in McMinn, Monroe and Hamblen Counties.

“Removal day is not a happy a day. It’s a day when children are feeling sad and lonely and confused and right now without an Isaiah 117 House they sit in the DCS office for however long it takes to find placement. That could be several hours or a lot of hours, but what if there was an Isaiah 117 House?” said Jennifer Collins, who oversees the house serving Monroe and McMinn Counties.

Right now, the organization is growing to more cities and more states. The dream started three years ago when the founder, Ronda Paulson, said she was called by God.

“I feel like God and I had a plan for one house in Carter County and as of September, we will have 29 locations in 6 states,” she said.

They’re not stopping, there are plans for a house in Knox County as well.

