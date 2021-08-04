Knox Co. Board of Education meets to discuss future of mask mandates and COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Schools Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the upcoming school year and the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of mask mandates.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, said at the meeting that he’s in favor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 and mask wearing, but emphasized that recommendations are not mandates.

“I’m in favor of the CDC requirements, but they’re just that, requirements, not mandates,” said Thomas.

The board also discussed who has the authority to issue mandates, a discussion the Knox County Advisory Board of Health recently had as well. The board was not able to say who had the authority, saying the power might lie with either the Board of Education, Superintendent Thomas or Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Board member Jennifer Owen said that the Board voted to follow the CDC’s guidelines in April, saying people are now asking her why they are not doing the same now.

The Chief Medical Officer of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joe Childs, recently spoke to WVLT News about COVID-19 and children. Dr. Child’s recommended that parents consider both the vaccine and masks for their children during the upcoming school year.

