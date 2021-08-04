Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Education meets to discuss future of mask mandates and COVID-19

The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of mask mandates in schools given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
In Aiken County schools masks are now an option. That’s according to a Facebook post from the...
In Aiken County schools masks are now an option. That’s according to a Facebook post from the school district. This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order giving parents the power to decide if they want their kids to wear masks.(WRDW)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Schools Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the upcoming school year and the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of mask mandates.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, said at the meeting that he’s in favor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 and mask wearing, but emphasized that recommendations are not mandates.

“I’m in favor of the CDC requirements, but they’re just that, requirements, not mandates,” said Thomas.

The board also discussed who has the authority to issue mandates, a discussion the Knox County Advisory Board of Health recently had as well. The board was not able to say who had the authority, saying the power might lie with either the Board of Education, Superintendent Thomas or Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Board member Jennifer Owen said that the Board voted to follow the CDC’s guidelines in April, saying people are now asking her why they are not doing the same now.

The Chief Medical Officer of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joe Childs, recently spoke to WVLT News about COVID-19 and children. Dr. Child’s recommended that parents consider both the vaccine and masks for their children during the upcoming school year.

Knox Co. Schools and COVID

The Knox County Board of Education is meeting to discuss COVID-19 as the school year starts.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Richard Park Denny
Man missing out of Blount County
East Tenn campground gives terminally ill teen a special welcome
East Tenn. campground gives terminally ill teen a special welcome
New School Supplies Drive
New School Supplies Drive
Finding a Daily Balanace
Finding a Daily Balance