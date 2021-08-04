Knox Co. Health Department recommends masks in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to be followed in schools, officials stated.

Per the recommendations, the health department recommends that teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2-years-old on July 19.

With the recent COVID-19 surge, Hancock County Schools announced all students and staff would be required to wear masks starting August 4.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed with WVLT they currently have four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“Hospitalizations for children are increasing,” Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer said.

According to Tennessee’s Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee saw a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases that continued on an upward trajectory.

On August 3, Tennessee surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

