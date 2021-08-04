Advertisement

Knox Co. Health Department recommends masks in schools

The Knox County Health Department recommends guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to be followed in schools.
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new surge in cases, it's uncertain exactly what the first weeks back will look like.(KKTV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to be followed in schools, officials stated.

Per the recommendations, the health department recommends that teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2-years-old on July 19.

With the recent COVID-19 surge, Hancock County Schools announced all students and staff would be required to wear masks starting August 4.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed with WVLT they currently have four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“Hospitalizations for children are increasing,” Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer said.

According to Tennessee’s Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee saw a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases that continued on an upward trajectory.

On August 3, Tennessee surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

TWRA Give it a Shot open for participants
Learn your hunting equipment at ‘TWRA Give it a Shot’
Tennessee football
Vols open first fall camp of Josh Heupel era
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend
Vols first day of fall camp
Vols first day of fall camp