Laurel County Sheriff’s Department searching for teen missing more than one week

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Joshua Anderson was last seen on July 27 around 3 p.m.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his location is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.