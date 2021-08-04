Laurel County Sheriff’s Department searching for teen missing more than one week
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.
16-year-old Joshua Anderson was last seen on July 27 around 3 p.m.
Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his location is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
