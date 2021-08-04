Advertisement

Learn your hunting equipment at ‘TWRA Give it a Shot’

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting its first “TWRA Give it a Shot’ to teach safe gun and archery handling and care
TWRA Give it a Shot open for participants
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting its first “TWRA Give it a Shot’ to teach safe gun and archery handling and care.

Firearms and archery instructors will be present to assist participants with learning to shoot guns and archery equipment and to teach safe handling. Shotguns, handguns, centerfire rifles, rimfire rifles, and archery equipment with field points only are welcome, but are limited to only one of each type per person. TWRA will provide a few shotguns and rifles, however participants are encouraged to bring their own guns and ammunition.

75 slots are available and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Prior to the event, each participant must purchase and bring with them a Type 222 - Tier 2 Range Permit for $7.50 or possess a valid Sportsman License. Licenses and permits are available at licensing agents or at Go Outdoors Tennessee

Register for ‘TWRA Give it a Shot’ course located at John Sevier Hunter Education Center August 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

