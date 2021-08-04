Loudon County School resource officers get ready for school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County School resource officers are getting ready to head back to school.

SRO’s make sure school children have safe learning environments that starts at the bus stops and ends when students are returned to their homes, the sheriff’s office said.

Loudon County Schools start on August 4. The sheriff’s office wanted to remind people to watch for school buses, drive distracted free, and stop for yellow and red flashing bus lights.

Officials from Loudon County Schools said they will resume traditional in-person daily instructional learning while adhering to additional safety protocols.

The district will adhere to the following guidelines:

Face coverings recommended but not required

No water fountain use: students are encouraged to bring a water bottle

Large group assemblies will be limited for essential purposes only

Academic field trips that can be conducted safely given current conditions

Social distancing within the classroom

Student groups may eat in places other than the cafeteria as determined by school administration

Visitors to buildings during normal operating hours will be limited to appointments only All visitors will have COVID-19 symptom screener Parent lunch visits will not be allowed until lunchroom seating returns to normal

Every Loudon County school will have a nurse on staff Students who have temperatures above 100.4 will be placed in a separate area with a mask and monitored until parents arrive

Hand sanitization stations available throughout the school

Increased cleaning and sanitation

Parents requested to temperature check students before arrival

Increased air circulation in classrooms through windows, doors, air purifiers as feasible and practical

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2 on July 19.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stated he would be listening to parents instead of the American Academy of Pediatrics to make the best medical decisions for their children regarding COVID-19. He also said parents have to make decisions about the risks of their own children, whether the child goes to school or wears a mask, etc.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed with WVLT they currently have four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“Hospitalizations for children are increasing,” Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer said.

With the recent COVID surge, Hancock County Schools announced all students and staff would be required to wear masks starting August 4.

According to Tennessee’s Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee saw a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases that continued on an upward trajectory.

