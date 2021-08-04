Man missing out of Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Richard Park Denny, 79, of Maryville, Tennessee.

Denny has not been heard from since April, officials stated.

According to the property manager where Denny lives, he is a private person that does not have much communication with his family.

Denny is believed to have medical issues but specifics are not known, according to officials.

