Man missing out of Blount County
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Richard Park Denny, 79, of Maryville, Tennessee.
Denny has not been heard from since April, officials stated.
According to the property manager where Denny lives, he is a private person that does not have much communication with his family.
Denny is believed to have medical issues but specifics are not known, according to officials.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Park Denny, contact Investigator Joe McCarter at (865) 273-5131 or Blount County Communications Center at (865)983-3620.
