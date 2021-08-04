Advertisement

Man missing out of Blount County

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Richard Park Denny, 79 of Maryville, TN.
Richard Park Denny
Richard Park Denny(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Richard Park Denny, 79, of Maryville, Tennessee.

Denny has not been heard from since April, officials stated.

According to the property manager where Denny lives, he is a private person that does not have much communication with his family.

Denny is believed to have medical issues but specifics are not known, according to officials.

AUGUST 4, 2021 If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Park Denny, please contact Investigator Joe McCarter at (865) 273-5131 or Blount County Communications Center at (865)983-3620.

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Park Denny, contact Investigator Joe McCarter at (865) 273-5131 or Blount County Communications Center at (865)983-3620.

