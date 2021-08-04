Morristown Police encourage increased safety as students return to school

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police encouraged drivers to practice extra caution when driving through school zones this week as students return to school.

Drivers are encouraged to allow additional time to travel through school zones and other congested areas or take alternate routes.

“Officers of the Morristown Police Department will be concentrating enforcement in school zones and bus routes in both the morning and afternoon. Be aware of posted school zones and reduced speed limits in those areas particularly between 6:45 – 8:00 a.m. and 2:45 – 4:00 p.m.,” Chief Overholt said.

Chief Overholt urged drivers to remove any distractions and devote full time and attention to operating the vehicle.

