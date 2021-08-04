New tech startup to locate headquarters in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that technology startup Whisper Aero will build its operations and locate its headquarters in Crossville.

According to a news release, Whisper Aero launched last year to develop the next generation of quiet, electric thrusters for drones, aircraft, and electric vertical takeoff and landing.

The Crossville headquarters will result in 47 new jobs over the next five years.

Most recently, the company completed two contracts with the US Air Force to develop Whisper Aero’s proprietary hardware and software technologies.

The company is currently hiring engineers, technical specialists, and technicians. Those interested can learn more and apply for jobs online.

