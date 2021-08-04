Advertisement

Pellissippi State Community College reinstates mask policy

Pellissippi State Community College has reinstated their mask policy based on high Delta variant transmission rates.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College has reinstated its mask policy ahead of the fall semester.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker shows Knox and Blount County have “high” transmission levels.

If students do not have masks when school starts on August 23, the college will have them available. Face shields will not be sufficient, officials stated.

“We know this is frustrating and stressful and that we’re all tired of it,” Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said. “There are exciting weeks ahead as we welcome faculty and students back for the fall semester, many for the first time in months. We are going to take the challenges as they come and do the best we can to set a good example for our peers and our students by providing a safe environment for teaching and learning.”

The mask mandate will be re-evaluated at the end of September, using the metric of “moderate” transmission levels that are sustained over 10 days to two weeks, officials said. The metric will decide when the mask mandate will be relaxed.

Wise said getting vaccinated is the best thing faculty, staff and student could do to help stop transmission of the virus.

“We want to do whatever we can to help us get closer to the 80% mark we need to have community immunity against this particular variant,” Wise said.

Pellissippi State will offer both the Pfizer and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines with no appointment required, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Search for Summer Wells
Investigators discourage false social media posts during search for Summer Wells
Grow Oak Ridge offers free veggie cars to get kids excited about produce.
Racing veggies, tasting tomatoes, celebrating fresh food
Sunny and warmer Thursday
Heating up as we head into the end of the week