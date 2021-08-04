Pellissippi State Community College reinstates mask policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College has reinstated its mask policy ahead of the fall semester.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker shows Knox and Blount County have “high” transmission levels.

If students do not have masks when school starts on August 23, the college will have them available. Face shields will not be sufficient, officials stated.

“We know this is frustrating and stressful and that we’re all tired of it,” Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said. “There are exciting weeks ahead as we welcome faculty and students back for the fall semester, many for the first time in months. We are going to take the challenges as they come and do the best we can to set a good example for our peers and our students by providing a safe environment for teaching and learning.”

The mask mandate will be re-evaluated at the end of September, using the metric of “moderate” transmission levels that are sustained over 10 days to two weeks, officials said. The metric will decide when the mask mandate will be relaxed.

Wise said getting vaccinated is the best thing faculty, staff and student could do to help stop transmission of the virus.

“We want to do whatever we can to help us get closer to the 80% mark we need to have community immunity against this particular variant,” Wise said.

Pellissippi State will offer both the Pfizer and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines with no appointment required, according to officials.

