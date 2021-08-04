Publix to settle religious discrimination lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Publix Super Market, Inc. agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a religious accommodation discrimination lawsuit, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Publix allegedly violated federal law when it made an offer of employment to an applicant, a member of the Rastafarian religious sect, at a Publix store location in Nashville and then asked the applicant whether he was withdrawing his application after he refused to cut his hair to meet Publix’s grooming policy, according to the EEOC.

The applicant wears locs as part of his Rastafarian religious culture and requested that Publix grant him a religious accommodation but the grocery store denied the request.

“Employers must consider an applicant’s sincerely held religious belief and not judge the merits of a particular religion when deciding whether to provide a religious accommodation,” said Faye Williams, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Memphis District Office. “Going forward, Publix will not only consider requests for reasonable religious accommodation but will conduct training sessions for its managers and supervisors to ensure they know about Title VII and its requirements.”

Publix was founded in 1930 and is one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country with over 225,000 employees.

