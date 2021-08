Racing veggies, tasting tomatoes, celebrating fresh food

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Atomic Veggie 500 is ready for racing on Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., giving children the chance to turn cucumbers and zucchini into their very own cars. Grow Oak Ridge is hosting the veggie race in front of Dean’s Restaurant on Jackson Square in Oak Ridge. This is part of National Farmers Market Week festivities. Farmers are now offering fresh produce via the Market-To-Go option that allows online ordering and free curbside pickup on Saturdays. The service also includes home delivery in the Oak Ridge area.

“Market-To-Go is making locally grown products accessible for everyone,” Director of Grow Oak Ridge, Rebecca Williams said.

This is one of several farmers markets around the East Tennessee area that connect producers of fresh produce and pastured livestock with folks who want to know the origins of their food.

East Tennessee Farmers Markets:

Clinton FARM Market (Fridays 3:00 - 6:00 pm) at Commerce Street Parking Lot in Clinton

Dandridge Farmers Market (Saturdays 8:00 am - 12:00 pm) at Meeting & Gay Streets in Dandridge

Dixie Lee Farmers Market (Saturdays 9:00 am - 12:00 pm) at 12740 Kingston Pike in Knoxville

Eastside Farmers Market (Sundays 1:00 - 4:00 pm) at 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue in Knoxville

Ebenezer Road FARM Market (Tuesdays 3:00 - 6:00 pm) at Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Grow Oak Ridge (Curbside pickup Saturdays 9:00 - 10:00 am) at 239 Jackson Square in Oak Ridge (Dean’s)

Hardin Valley FARM Market (Thursdays 3:00 - 6:00 pm) at Hardin Valley Church of Christ

Historic Oak Ridge Farmers Market (Saturdays 8:00 am - 12:00 pm) on Jackson Square in Oak Ridge

Kingston Lakeside Farmers Market (Saturdays 8:00 am - 11:00 am) at 203 S. Kentucky Street in Kingston

Market Square Farmers Market (Wednesdays 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturdays 9:00 am - 1:00 pm) at Market Square in Knoxville

Maryville Farmers Market (Saturdays 8:30 am - 11:30 am) at 200 block of East Broadway in downtown Maryville

Morristown Farmers Market (Tuesdays 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Thursdays 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Fridays 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, Saturdays 9:00 am - 3:00 pm) at 130 W. Morris Boulevard in Morristown

Union County Farmers Market (Saturdays 10:00 am - 1:00 pm) at Union County High School (or festivals at nearby Wilson Park)

