School counselors available for in-person transition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee student conquered first-day back-to-school jitters.

Students may be extra nervous coming back to school due to last year being virtual.

Teachers from Willow Brook Elementary School said they know student may experience many emotions so it is their job to make sure that school is home away from home. Teachers also want students to become confident and comfortable by reassuring them that everyone is in the same boat.

“As we come back and things are changing that our school district and our school are doing everything that we can to make sure everybody is safe,” Willow Brook Elementary School Counselor, Dan Schwartz said.

School counselors are available at schools to work with kids on the virtual to in-person transition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.