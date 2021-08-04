Sen. Martha Black discusses infrastructure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Martha Blackburn discussed infrastructure on Wednesday.

Blackburn said Tennesseans are ‘very disappointed’ with the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan moving forward in Washington, DC. She feels that the pay-fors are not being addressed and that the plan could contribute to deficits being higher.

The current bill offers $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects, $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, $39 billion for public transit, $65 billion for broadband and $55 billion for water infrastructure, among many other measures.

The senator said that she wants a infrastructure deal to be focused squarely on roads and bridges, runways, railways, rivers and ports and broadband.

Blackburn disagreed with funding for electrical vehicle subsidies and energy technologies that do not exist. She stated she wanted to see more prioritization of the needs closer to $350 surface transportation bill that also included broadband that came out of commerce, science and transportation committee.

Blackburn says she has to do what’s best for her state and what her constituents are sharing with her, although many Republicans support the $1.2 trillion plan.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is in favor of the proposed bill. Cassidy said he believes it is bipartisan, makes sense and would lower deficit levels in the long run by addressing overdue projects.

Other Republicans who are in favor of the plan defended energy provisions saying it will help topics of coastal flooding and sea level rise in a bipartisan way.

Blackburn said congress has to be reined in from “out of control spending” and remains concerned about $30 trillion in debt.

A bipartisan package should be available for final votes as early as this weekend, Blackburn stated.

Lawmakers are currently taking more than 250 proposed amendments to the infrastructure legislation.

