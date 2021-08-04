Some parents opting for at-home learning post-pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study shows about a quarter of parents who were not homeschooling before the pandemic plan to do so in the future. For some parents opting to stay home and help their children learn in virtual school is also something they prefer to do.

In fact, Tennessee Connections Academy, A K-12 virtual public school says their enrollment has doubled.

“Last year we had an increase in virtual students, this year we are double in size yet again. The best advice I have for parents is to treat it like regular school. You still buy school supplies you still make a calendar, it’s still regular school you’re just in your home,” said Fallon Johnston, a teacher at TCA.

She advises parents to try to eliminate distractions in the home, to help children focus.

“If you have a dog, just during learning hours you might want to put them up or have an area set just for school inside your home.”

Johnston said virtual learning may be the way of the future.

“Students need technology skills moving forward from the pandemic,” she said. “Before the pandemic, it was actually TCA’s first year and they started out with 30 teachers... this year we have about 200 teachers so I definitely see the virtual school being the future.”

The academy is still open for enrollment if you find virtual is a better option for your child.

