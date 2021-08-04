Advertisement

Tenn. Academy of Pediatrics announces support for universal masking in K-12 schools

Pediatricians said it is false to believe children don’t get COVID.
Health officials said children can also be responsible for spreading the virus to vulnerable...
Health officials said children can also be responsible for spreading the virus to vulnerable people in their homes and communities.(Dru Loman)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement announcing its support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s school guidance for universal masking for K-12 schools statewide.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the spread of COVID across the state has increased again, along with hospitalizations. As children return to school, the Tennessee AAP recommends vaccinations for those who are eligible and universal masking while indoors.

“We are in a situation where masking can provide some reduction in spread while we increase vaccinations,” a Tennessee AAP statement read. “We need to protect our children who are too young to be vaccinated.”

Pediatricians said it is false to believe children don’t get COVID. Health officials said children can also be responsible for spreading the virus to vulnerable people in their homes and communities.

“Masking works. Masks are not harmful. Masks are well tolerated. Let’s mask to stay in school,” the organization said in a release.

