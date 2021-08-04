Vols open first fall camp of Josh Heupel era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football hit Haslam Field for the first day of fall camp under first-year head coach Josh Heupel Wednesday morning.

The biggest storyline all offseason has been the quarterback competition, so naturally all eyes were on the signal-callers for a majority of practice. Michigan transfer Joe Milton, joined the team after the Orange and White game, so Wednesday was a somewhat informal introduction to the 6′5″, 244lb. bruiser.

“I thought all the quarterbacks threw the ball pretty well today. It looks to me like they have thrown a lot with receivers this summer, so I think that’s the first thing that jumps out. When you talk about Milton specifically, you like the fact that his release is quick - he doesn’t wind up the ball because he’s got such a strong arm,” said Brent Hubbs of VolQuest.com after practice.

Milton’s passing velocity could be a concern for coaches, as he was firing passes to receivers on some of the shorter routes.

“I think at times he’s probably got to learn a little more touch. Some of the shoulder stuff was a little bit of a fastball you know, a little bit of high heat, but I think that he’s a guy that when you watch him throw, you understand why there’s been a buzz about him this summer. The ball jumps out of his hand pretty well,” said Hubbs.

Tennessee gets back to work for its second session of fall camp Thursday morning. Quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle and a few offensive players will be made available to the media after practice.

