Ways for children to succeed in the classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for children to contribute to their success in the classroom.

Consistent school attendance is crucial for good grades.

Routine, healthy diets, sleep and reading for 20 minutes per day will also have kids on top of their game.

Clinton Elementary School Assistant Principal Abby Kidwell said, transitioning from all virtual learning to in-person learning may have children looking for additional needs when at school.

“It was a really hard year on our kids. And that means when we come back into this year we do not pretend like last year didn’t happen. We’re building off of the fact that we’re still filling in gaps,” Kidwell said. “Kids are going to have different needs; they always do, but some of them are going to vary greatly, depending on what their year looked like last year.”

For middle and high school students, engagement is important.

