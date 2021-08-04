Ways to help ease back to school anxiety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With the new school year around the corner, Child Psychologist, Dr. Janice Neece with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said it’s normal for students to become anxious ahead of the new school year.

“I think, for kids, not knowing what their teacher is going to be like, not knowing what friends are going to be in their classes, wondering if they are wearing what everyone else is going to be wearing, or if they’ve got a cool enough backpack or lunch box, all of those things kids can be nervous about,” said Neece.

To help ease their Back to School anxiety, Dr.Neece said it’s important to focus on the four A’s:

Acknowledge your child’s feelings- “One of the first things parents should do is acknowledge their child’s anxiety. If your child is telling you, I’m scared, I’m worried, just acknowledge that- yeah, I see you’re scared and worried about that. That’s understandable that you would be. Doing that, as opposed to diminishing the child- oh, don’t feel that way, or demeaning them in some way- don’t be a baby, that’s the kind of thing that keeps a child from feeling like you understand. It makes them less likely to talk to you about issues they might have,” says Neece. Assign a name to your child’s anxiety- “The second idea is to actually assign a name to their anxiety. This is for kids, maybe, in elementary school years. But being able to name it as if it’s something outside of them. Like- it looks like the scaries are really bugging you today; or- that sounds like something Mr. Fear would say. It’s got to be meaningful to that child, but naming a feeling that we have is a way of getting some distance from it. It’s a technique that psychologists use a lot in certain kinds of therapy that we do,” shared Neece. Ask what your child thinks might help them feel more confident- “The third one is to ask your child what it is that they think they might do. So, let’s say you said, ‘looks like the scaries are really bugging you today. What do you think would be something helpful that you could do for that? Starting with asking them what they think gives them the chance to problem-solve themselves and shows that you’ve got confidence in their ability to problem-solve, and it keeps you from moving into fix it mode. As soon as you move into fix-it mode, as a parent, your child is going to come back with- well that won’t work for whatever reason. So, try to stay in that curious, asking place yourself,” shared Dr. Neece. Apply a smile to your own face- “The final piece of advice would be to apply a smile to your own face. Sort of, fake until you make it and be willing to demonstrate confidence in your child, remembering that you probably went through things like this too and you made it out on the other side. Our kids need to see that we’ve got confidence in them,” says Neece.

Dr. Neece also advises seeking professional help from a doctor if their anxiety starts interfering with different parts of their life in a significant way.

