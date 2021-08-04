YWCA announces Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley’s 36th Annual Tribute to Women 2021 honorees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley announced the 2021 Tribute to Women Honorees.

The Tribute to Women is a 36-year-old tradition acknowledging East Tennessee’s most outstanding women. The annual event is meant to honor women who exemplify YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The women will be honored on Thursday, September 9 at the Mill & Mine. Tickets are available online.

Arts and Culture Honoree: Jacqueline Holloway

Executive Director, Canvas Can Do Miracles

Jacqueline Holloway has been a multimedia artist, with a deep love for nature, since childhood. She grew up in rural Tennessee in the ‘60s and learned to use driftwood, roots, and tree bark to create art and redefine an object’s character. These art forms helped her cope with experiences of racism and prejudice as she developed an expertise in portrait drawings and found-object art. Holloway founded Canvas Can do Miracles (CCDM) in 2008 and currently serves as the Executive Director. CCDM is a local nonprofit organization with programs that provide free art classes for children, adult artists, and individuals with substance abuse issues and who may be at risk. She is supported by her husband Lillard Holloway, Audrey Wallace, and a host of volunteers.

Business and Industry Honoree: Keira Wyatt

Executive Director, C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Ministries

Keira Wyatt is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of C.O.N.N.E.C.T Ministries. For over 15 years, C.O.N.N.E.C.T. has offered a wide variety of programming, including housing support, re-entry programming, and continued support for those needing a second chance in life. Wyatt is a licensed clergywoman at Greater Warner A.M.E. Zion Church, whose mission is “to serve God by serving our community.” She is married to David Wyatt, and together they have ten children.

Community Enhancement Honoree: Imani Mfalme (Em-Fall-May) Shúla

National Participatory Defense Trainer, De-bug Silicon Valley AND Director of the Community Defense of East Tennessee

Imani Mfalme is a Network Trainer and Organizer for the National Participatory Defense Network at De-Bug Silicon Valley, which is a nationwide community organizing model. She is also the lead organizer of the Community Defense of East Tennessee, the local hub for the Participatory Defense Network. Through her connections at both the national and local level, she works to encourage and empower individuals facing criminal charges, their families, and their communities to impact the outcomes of legal cases and thereby transform the landscape of power in the court systems. Aside from her role as a community leader, organizer, and advocate, she is also an artist, writer, and builder.

Education Honoree: Rosalind Martin

Director of Education, Knoxville Museum of Art

Rosalind Martin joined the Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) in 1993 and became the Director of Education in 2008. As a member of the Museum’s senior management team, Martin is responsible for overseeing the Educational Programs, Pre-K-12 Outreach, Adult Programs, and Visitor Services. She is also responsible for the tone and pace of KMA’s educational programs. She ensures that they are accessible to a wide audience in the Knoxville Community and surrounding counties while also evaluating their success and effectiveness. Martin oversees the development and implementation of all programs, events, and activities that educate and involve community members, school groups, and the general public.

Emerging Leader Honoree: Kirby Deal Executive Director, Girls Inc. of TN Valley

Kirby Deal currently serves as the Executive Director for Girls Inc. of TN Valley. Kirby originally began her work with Girls Inc. in 2014 as the Middle School Program Instructor for the Oak Ridge center; this role developed her passion for nonprofit work and strengthened her personal mission of empowering women and girls. Over the past five years, Kirby has worked to diversify fundraising and create new revenue streams through nurturing valuable community partnerships and relationships. She has helped grow the organization from a smaller local nonprofit, serving two counties, to a regional organization that serves over 1,300 girls annually through a variety of programs across Anderson, Blount, and Knox counties in East Tennessee.

Racial and Social Justice Honoree: Gwen McKenzie

Executive Director, Legacy Housing Foundation

Gwen McKenzie is the Executive Director of Legacy Housing Foundation, whose mission is to provide innovative programs, life-enhancing services, and affordable housing communities for everyone in need. In 2017, McKenzie was elected to Knoxville City Council representing the 6th District and became the first African American woman to serve on City Council. After much research and communication, McKenzie realized a strong correlation between the poverty rate in Knoxville’s Black communities and Urban Renewal. McKenzie introduced the African American Equity Restoration Resolution to identify gaps and strategic solutions to provide opportunity and access to move and build people from generational poverty to generational wealth.

Science, Technology and Environment Honoree: Dr. Amy Elliott

3D Printing Scientist, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Dr. Amy Elliott is a scientist by day, science TV personality by night, and even has a 3D printed, life-sized statue of herself in Dallas as a part of her AAAS IF/Then ambassadorship role. As a researcher at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Dr. Elliott explores metal and ceramic 3D printing technology and robotics and automation, meets with industry leaders from around the country to consult on proper uses of 3D printing, and holds several patents. Dr. Elliott also serves as a science commentator on The Science Channel’s “Outrageous Acts of Science”, starred on the engineering reality competition show “The Big Brain Theory” on The Discovery Channel, and served as on-camera host for academic robotics competitions for RoboNation TV.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.