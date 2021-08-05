Advertisement

40% of Americans think they could compete in the Olympics

The most common Olympic sports respondents said they could compete in were basketball, soccer and swimming.
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team member Blake Pieroni dives in at the 2020...
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team member Blake Pieroni dives in at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 40 percent of Americans think they are fit enough to be an Olympic athlete, according to a new study.

OnePoll surveyed 1,000 U.S. residents to see if they believed they had what it takes to compete in the Olympics. Two in five people thought they could keep up.

According to the survey, 40 percent think they’re fit enough to compete in at least one summer or winter Olympic sport. Of those, 60 percent were women and 70 percent were under the age of 35.

The most common sports respondents said they could compete in were basketball, soccer and swimming.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer COVID cases in children, doctors say
The TVA is planning to install Asian carp barriers along the Tennessee and Clinch Rivers.
TVA- Asian Carp
Dr. Ben Hoffman, professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health and Science University
Dr. Ben Hoffman, professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health and Science University
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Mt. Juliet police officer shoots, injures man with knife in grocery store parking lot