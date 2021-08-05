40% of Americans think they could compete in the Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 40 percent of Americans think they are fit enough to be an Olympic athlete, according to a new study.

OnePoll surveyed 1,000 U.S. residents to see if they believed they had what it takes to compete in the Olympics. Two in five people thought they could keep up.

According to the survey, 40 percent think they’re fit enough to compete in at least one summer or winter Olympic sport. Of those, 60 percent were women and 70 percent were under the age of 35.

The most common sports respondents said they could compete in were basketball, soccer and swimming.

