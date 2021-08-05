ATV incident at Windrock Park leaves two dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of an ATV incident on Windrock Park with two people confirmed dead, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be leading the investigation, with Anderson County Sherriff’s Office assisting.

Windrock Park is 73,000 acres of different paths and trails to accommodate different off-roading vehicles in Oliver Springs, TN. It is the largest privately owned riding area in the country.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as new information comes in.

