Advertisement

ATV incident at Windrock Park leaves two dead

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that two people are dead following an ATV incident at Windrock Park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of an ATV incident on Windrock Park with two people confirmed dead, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be leading the investigation, with Anderson County Sherriff’s Office assisting.

Windrock Park is 73,000 acres of different paths and trails to accommodate different off-roading vehicles in Oliver Springs, TN. It is the largest privately owned riding area in the country.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

Dr. Martha Buchanan
Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns
Group helps students
Sevier County group helps students graduate debt-free
Stars of the Industry
‘Stars of the Industry’ honored for hard work in tourism
Coming Saturday morning and again next week
Cloud-filled Friday before some early Saturday rain