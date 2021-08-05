Advertisement

Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
Tickets available for Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
Hear Peyton Manning speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
A behind the scenes shot of the movie Nothing is Impossible
Knoxville serves as movie set for faith based movie
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72