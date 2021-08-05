Advertisement

Cloud-filled Friday before some early Saturday rain

Meteorologist Ben Cathey sees some rain early this weekend but then we’re in for prolonged summer heat.
Coming Saturday morning and again next week
Coming Saturday morning and again next week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t be surprised if it looks like it’ll rain Friday. Looks are deceiving, though: most of us stay dry, at least for now. Showers are returning for the first part of Saturday. Then we’re in for tons o’sun and heat next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temps are in the ‘Goldilocks’ range this evening for your backyard plans. Not too hot, not too cold... there’s not too much smoke or haze, and humidity is quite low for the dog days of summer.

Fog is not a big concern Friday morning. The clouds are much more noticeable Friday, as many spend the day with overcast weather. The shot for rain is small. It’s focused on the Plateau, and maybe a few small storms in the Smokies.

The highest chances for rain in the short-term are early Saturday morning. Many could sleep through the storms. The sunshine comes out later in the day, so it’s not all clouds and raindrops!

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings much drier weather and is the start of a new, hotter trend. That heat (90 plus days) lasts at least six days. There’s very little chance of rain Sunday, Monday, and most of Tuesday. Midweek is a different story, however. Wednesday night into Thursday is out next best chance of rain for the upcoming week. It’s been fairly dry as of late, so we could use the rain.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT

