Dolly Parton announces duet with Reba McEntire

Parton said the pair recorded a new version of Reba’s hit, ‘Does He Love You.’
Dolly Parton revealed that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album.
Dolly Parton revealed that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two of country music’s top superstars have teamed up for the first time ever to record a duet.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Dolly Parton revealed that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album.

Parton said the pair recorded a new version of Reba’s hit, ‘Does He Love You.’ The song was first released in 1993.

“It turned out really good because I’ve always wanted to sing with her and don’t know why we never did it until now. But we really sounded good together. I think the fans are going to like it,” Parton said.

