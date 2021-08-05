Advertisement

Dollywood offering discount to first responders, frontline workers

The discounted tickets are now available for purchase online only for $45. The tickets are valid for use Aug. 8- Sept. 22.
Dollywood
Dollywood(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced the return of its ‘Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days,’ providing discounted admission to frontline workers, first responders and public employees.

The discounted tickets are now available for purchase online for $45. The tickets are valid for use from Aug. 8- Sept. 22. Eligible individuals can purchase up to six $45 one-day admission tickets to the park. They can also receive up to 30% off per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. The resort discount is available Aug. 8- Sept. 22 for stays any night Sunday- Thursday.

Frontline employees need a special redemption code—available from their employer—to complete the transaction. Eligible employees interested in the program should encourage their employers to fill out an online form to request a redemption code for their company.

Any of the admission tickets that are part of the Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days may be upgraded to season passes.

