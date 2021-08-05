Advertisement

Federal appeals court upholds Tennessee’s 48-hour abortion waiting period

A federal appeals court has upheld Tennessee’s controversial law requiring those seeking abortion to wait 48 hours before the procedure.
Planned Parenthood facility
Planned Parenthood facility(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal appeals court upheld that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions is constitutional Thursday. Justices in favor argued that opponents of the waiting period were not able to give examples of how the requirement might “significantly burden” a person seeking an abortion.

“Before making life’s big decisions, it is often wise to take time to reflect. The people of Tennessee believed that having an abortion was one of those decisions. So they passed a law requiring a waiting period of 48 hours,” the court decided.

The law requires those seeking abortions to make two trips to an abortion clinic- first for mandatory counseling and the second for the procedure at least 48 hours later.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

