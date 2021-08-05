Federal appeals court upholds Tennessee’s 48-hour abortion waiting period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal appeals court upheld that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions is constitutional Thursday. Justices in favor argued that opponents of the waiting period were not able to give examples of how the requirement might “significantly burden” a person seeking an abortion.

“Before making life’s big decisions, it is often wise to take time to reflect. The people of Tennessee believed that having an abortion was one of those decisions. So they passed a law requiring a waiting period of 48 hours,” the court decided.

The law requires those seeking abortions to make two trips to an abortion clinic- first for mandatory counseling and the second for the procedure at least 48 hours later.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.