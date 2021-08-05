Healthy meals, healthy minds for Anderson County students

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keeping kids full and focused, that’s a tough goal for teachers, moms and dads.

It’s a part of the school day that Anderson County Schools nutrition staff takes seriously.

“Our cafeterias are very safe. We score between 99 and 100 twice a year on our health inspections,” said Margaret Burrell, the Director of Nutrition for Anderson County Schools.

Anderson County School staff wears gloves and masks. This school system will provide free breakfast and lunch for every student, every day at all schools, for the second year in a row.

“Our food is very nutritional. Even busy, working parents you know you don’t have time to get to the grocery store or if you get to the grocery store you can’t always get what you want and what you get there,” explained Burrell.

Burrell explained it’s important for kids to get a protein, whole grain, fresh fruits and vegetables along with milk.

This year the staff will try to mimic some lunchable type meals. They’ll also bring back old favorites like grilled cheese, corndogs, mac and cheese, spaghetti and tacos.

