Advertisement

Hear Peyton Manning speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

VFL legend and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest speaker at this year’s banquet in August.
Tickets available for Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
Tickets available for Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame(GKSHOF)
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL legend and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest speaker at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet in August.

Among those in the class of 2021 is Peyton’s old quarterback coach at UT, David Cutcliffe. Others going in include former Knoxville City Amateur Golf champ Jay Wise. Official Donnie Graham, who was a star track athlete at Powell. And this year’s media member is Tennessee Lady Vol play-by-play man, Mickey Dearstone.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will continue its tradition of honoring the area’s finest athletes at the 40th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony presented by First Horizon Tuesday, August 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Individual tickets and tables are available for the event.

Here’s a full list of this year’s inductees:

Heather Sumpter Blakemore—Track & Field

Mike Caldwell—Football

David Cutcliffe—Coaching

Mickey Dearstone—Media

Donnie Graham—Official

Chris Groer—Tennis

Lee Guetterman—Baseball

Carly Pearson—Para-Athlete

Charlie Petrone—Trainer

Jay Wise—Golf

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

A behind the scenes shot of the movie Nothing is Impossible
Knoxville serves as movie set for faith based movie
Clabough’s Campground in Pigeon Forge offered a special welcome to a terminally ill teen.
Make a wish - campground
Nothing is Impossible movie shot in Knoxville
Nothing is Impossible movie shot in Knoxville
Dollywood
Dollywood offering discount to first responders, frontline workers