Hear Peyton Manning speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL legend and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest speaker at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet in August.
Among those in the class of 2021 is Peyton’s old quarterback coach at UT, David Cutcliffe. Others going in include former Knoxville City Amateur Golf champ Jay Wise. Official Donnie Graham, who was a star track athlete at Powell. And this year’s media member is Tennessee Lady Vol play-by-play man, Mickey Dearstone.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will continue its tradition of honoring the area’s finest athletes at the 40th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony presented by First Horizon Tuesday, August 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Individual tickets and tables are available for the event.
Here’s a full list of this year’s inductees:
Heather Sumpter Blakemore—Track & Field
Mike Caldwell—Football
David Cutcliffe—Coaching
Mickey Dearstone—Media
Donnie Graham—Official
Chris Groer—Tennis
Lee Guetterman—Baseball
Carly Pearson—Para-Athlete
Charlie Petrone—Trainer
Jay Wise—Golf
