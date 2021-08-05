Hear Peyton Manning speak at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL legend and soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest speaker at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame banquet in August.

Among those in the class of 2021 is Peyton’s old quarterback coach at UT, David Cutcliffe. Others going in include former Knoxville City Amateur Golf champ Jay Wise. Official Donnie Graham, who was a star track athlete at Powell. And this year’s media member is Tennessee Lady Vol play-by-play man, Mickey Dearstone.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will continue its tradition of honoring the area’s finest athletes at the 40th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony presented by First Horizon Tuesday, August 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Individual tickets and tables are available for the event.

Here’s a full list of this year’s inductees:

Heather Sumpter Blakemore—Track & Field

Mike Caldwell—Football

David Cutcliffe—Coaching

Mickey Dearstone—Media

Donnie Graham—Official

Chris Groer—Tennis

Lee Guetterman—Baseball

Carly Pearson—Para-Athlete

Charlie Petrone—Trainer

Jay Wise—Golf

