Higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer COVID cases in children, doctors say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Ben Hoffman, professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health and Science University, spoke with WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater about the current rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases.

“We’re not really seeing a lot more severe COVID cases, we’re seeing more kids who are testing positive, just like we’re seeing more people testing positive because of the Delta variant,” Hoffman said.

Dr. Hoffman said while more children are testing positive, most are not getting any sicker with the Delta variant than they did with any other COVID variant.

“We’re not seeing a phenomenon where the pediatric ICUs are filling up in the way that adult ICUs are,” Dr. Hoffman said. “Especially, in areas where there are less vaccinations we’re not seeing a difference in kids, they just, you know, they get infected, get mildly ill and they tend to do really well.”

According to Dr. Hoffman, the infection rate among children is going to be directly correlated with the rate of infection in the general community.

Dr. Hoffman said it’s important for families and caregivers to be vaccinated against the virus.

“In areas where there are higher immunization rates, we tend to see lower infection rates in kids, especially for those that can’t yet be immunized,” Hoffman said.

Dr. Hoffman said he spends a lot of time talking to families who may have concerns about being vaccinated. Hoffman said his message to those individuals is pretty clear and consistent that, “vaccines are safe.”

“Vaccines are effective and vaccines prevent serious preventable illnesses,” Dr. Hoffman said.

The most effective way to protect children who are not yet able to be vaccinated is to continue washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing, Dr. Hoffman said.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. While there are four child patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with the virus, at the peak of the pandemic the hospital saw even more.

Chief Medical Officer Joe Childs at ETCH said he does not believe it is time for panic. According to Child’s, the best way parents can protect their children is to consider vaccinating themselves and their children if possible.

