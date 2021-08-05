Advertisement

How to handle school transitions

Whether children are going to school for the first time or heading to middle or high school, each year comes with new presented challenges.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each new school years comes with transitions for children. Whether children are going to school for the first time or heading to middle or high school, each year comes with new presented challenges.

How can parents help? Be positive about new grade levels and environments that student are headed into, experts say.

You can also work with your children on Facebook, the school website, requesting a tour or show them school photos to prep into the new year.

“The biggest fear I think is that they don’t even know their own bodies,” Norwood Middle School Principal, Shawna Woodruff said. “And then they are going into a school that they are not aware of.”

Emotional support at home can be crucial.

Adult and student mentors are available to help during these challenges.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer

Latest News

Roane State Community College updates mask guidance
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital seeing spike of RSV
Building a Bike Empire
From leading the Tour de France to leading his bike empire
Sen. Marsha Blackburn sends letter to Biden about concerns on cybersecurity