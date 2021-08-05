How to handle school transitions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each new school years comes with transitions for children. Whether children are going to school for the first time or heading to middle or high school, each year comes with new presented challenges.

How can parents help? Be positive about new grade levels and environments that student are headed into, experts say.

You can also work with your children on Facebook, the school website, requesting a tour or show them school photos to prep into the new year.

“The biggest fear I think is that they don’t even know their own bodies,” Norwood Middle School Principal, Shawna Woodruff said. “And then they are going into a school that they are not aware of.”

Emotional support at home can be crucial.

Adult and student mentors are available to help during these challenges.

