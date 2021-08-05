Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect

Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Road conducting the manhunt for a car jacking suspect.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a manhunt looking for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Road conducting the manhunt for a car jacking suspect, officials stated.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9, 150lbs and wearing a polo shirt with black shorts.

The suspect is also said to be armed, according to officials.

SUSPECT CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Rd conducting a...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

If you come across anyone matching the description, do not approach and call 911, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer

Latest News

Mayor Jacobs buys ice cream for Gibbs baseball team
Mayor Jacobs buys ice cream for Gibbs baseball team
Tennessee River / Source: WVLT News
TVA asks for public input on Asian carp barriers
Lots of sun and lots of heat in the forecast from Ben
Heating up as we head into the end of the week
School transitioning
How to handle school transitions