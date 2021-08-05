Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducts manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect
Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Road conducting the manhunt for a car jacking suspect.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a manhunt looking for an armed and dangerous suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9, 150lbs and wearing a polo shirt with black shorts.
The suspect is also said to be armed, according to officials.
If you come across anyone matching the description, do not approach and call 911, officials said.
