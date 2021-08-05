Advertisement

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan has submitted her letter of resignation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan has resigned, according to a Knox County spokesperson.

Buchanan was having a regularly scheduled meeting with the mayor when she told him he was resigning, according to the Knox County Communications Director, Mike Donila.

Dr. Buchanan has worked for the Knox County Health Department since 2004 as the assistant public health officer. She took on the role of director in 2010.

Buchanan will leave her post as senior director of health on October 1 and as county public health director on December 31. She delivered her letter of resignation Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

