Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs buys ice cream for Gibb’s High School baseball team

The Knox County mayor bought ice cream for the team following their state championship win.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs made an appearance at Gibbs High School last week to buy ice cream for the school’s baseball team. The celebration follows the team’s state championship win.

“The Gibbs High School baseball team winning the state championship is a huge deal. It doesn’t happen to very many organizations and schools and all the work that is put in to compete at that level and win a state championship, that’s a huge deal,” Mayor Jacobs said.

“These little things like that, getting congratulated and just small things, it’s really cool to see,” said one player from the team.

Jacobs also spoke on how important it is to recognize hard work. “I think we should recognize those young people and all the hard work they put into achieving that goal,” he said.

