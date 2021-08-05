Man accused of shooting and killing Dickson County deputy found guilty

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steven Wiggins was found guilty of murdering a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy after a jury deliberated for over an hour, according to WTVF.

Steven Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles both were charged in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker on May 30, 2018.

According to an indictment obtained by WTVF, Sgt. Baker’s body camera revealed that the suspect fired at least five shots, one of which hit the deputy as he tried to take cover. While he was lying on the ground, authorities said Wiggins shot Baker five more times.

An autopsy revealed Baker suffered six gunshot wounds- two to his torso, one to his hand, and three to the left side of his head.

Castro-Miles was also indicted on a murder charge. She entered a not guilty plea and was assigned a public defender.

The jury found Wiggins guilty on premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of theft, false reporting, theft of property, criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, arson and abuse of a corpse, according to WTVF.

