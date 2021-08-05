MEDIC Regional Blood Center reinstates mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will begin requiring masks for all staff and donors Thursday.

Beginning August 9, all donors at mobile drives and donor centers will be required to wear masks.

MEDIC said it made the decision to reinstate the mask mandate because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 and COVID variant cases in the area.

All donors in the month of August will receive a tie-dye shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and $5 coupon to The Axe House. Donors will also be automatically entered to win a $1000 e-gift card as part of the August Save Our Summer campaign.

Appointments are preferred and can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074. There is limited availability for walk-in donors.

Donors can visit one of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

