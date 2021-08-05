Advertisement

‘Mom brain’ phenomenon is real, according to infant mental health expert

An expert with infant mental health said ‘mom brain’ phenomenon is real.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An expert with infant mental health said the ‘mom brain’ phenomenon is real.

It’s moms becoming more forgetful after their children are born.

Experts say sleep deprivation, a new schedule and new habits take up brain space for moms.

The mom’s attention goes straight to meeting the needs of the new baby. So with new moms preparing their older children for back to school, experts say it’s important to stick to a routine.

”Give yourself grace and flexibility in that routine, but just having that plan alone helps our brains be able to focus, remember what our next steps are, the things we need to get done, or how we can support our kids as their transitioning back into school,” said Kristin Dunn, the Director of Professional Development for the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee.

Don’t pressure yourself to do it all. Allow a couple of minutes every now and again to take deep breaths and re-charge your batteries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

Keeping kids full and focused, that’s a tough goal for teachers, moms and dads.
Healthy meals, healthy minds for Anderson County students
New pencils donated to Inskip Elementary
Six thousand dollars worth of writing materials given to Knox County classrooms
School counselors available for in-person transition
Finding a Daily Balanace
Sleep crucial for students finding balance