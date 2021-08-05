‘Mom brain’ phenomenon is real, according to infant mental health expert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An expert with infant mental health said the ‘mom brain’ phenomenon is real.

It’s moms becoming more forgetful after their children are born.

Experts say sleep deprivation, a new schedule and new habits take up brain space for moms.

The mom’s attention goes straight to meeting the needs of the new baby. So with new moms preparing their older children for back to school, experts say it’s important to stick to a routine.

”Give yourself grace and flexibility in that routine, but just having that plan alone helps our brains be able to focus, remember what our next steps are, the things we need to get done, or how we can support our kids as their transitioning back into school,” said Kristin Dunn, the Director of Professional Development for the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee.

Don’t pressure yourself to do it all. Allow a couple of minutes every now and again to take deep breaths and re-charge your batteries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.