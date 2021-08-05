One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is now in the hospital and a suspect is now in custody following an overnight shooting in Jefferson County, according to a Facebook post.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the White Pine Police Department responded to a shooting on Spring Park Way.

Upon arrival they observed a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the post.

He was transported to UT Medical Center by EMS. The suspect was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody.

Authorities say this investigation is active at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.