One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
The suspect was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is now in the hospital and a suspect is now in custody following an overnight shooting in Jefferson County, according to a Facebook post.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the White Pine Police Department responded to a shooting on Spring Park Way.
Upon arrival they observed a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the post.
He was transported to UT Medical Center by EMS. The suspect was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody.
Authorities say this investigation is active at this time.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.