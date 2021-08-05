Advertisement

Roane State Community College updates mask guidance

Roane State Community College updated its COVID-19 response plan to include a recommendation that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face masks indoors.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College has updated its COVID-19 response plan to include a recommendation that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face masks indoors, according to a release.

The recent COVID-19 surge, including the Delta variant, new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents prompted the response, according to officials.

The updated face mask recommendation applies to anyone who enters a building at Roane State campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Signage will be posted on campuses to reflect the information and the campus community was notified of the request, officials said.

Roane State will continue its internal case reporting and contact tracing processes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials stated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer

Latest News

East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital seeing spike of RSV
Building a Bike Empire
From leading the Tour de France to leading his bike empire
Sen. Martha Blackburn sends letter to Biden about concerns on cybersecurity
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Martha Black discusses infrastructure