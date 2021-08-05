Roane State Community College updates mask guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College has updated its COVID-19 response plan to include a recommendation that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face masks indoors, according to a release.

The recent COVID-19 surge, including the Delta variant, new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents prompted the response, according to officials.

The updated face mask recommendation applies to anyone who enters a building at Roane State campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Signage will be posted on campuses to reflect the information and the campus community was notified of the request, officials said.

Roane State will continue its internal case reporting and contact tracing processes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials stated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.