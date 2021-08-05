Advertisement

Schumer: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died, according to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, an ally of the union boss, announced Trumka’s death from the Senate floor Thursday.

“The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Schumer said.

Further details of Trumka’s death were not immediately available. The AFL-CIO did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

