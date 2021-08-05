Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a search is underway for a suspect accused in an armed carjacking incident.

Officers responded to reports of a carjacking that happened at the Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman said she was sitting in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness when the suspect broke the passenger side window of her vehicle. The suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim before entering her vehicle and demanding she drive him to a different location.

Officials said as the suspect and victim were traveling down Sevierville Pike, the victim fled from the vehicle near SoKno Taco Cantina to find help. The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and fled north on Sevier Avenue in the victim’s vehicle, reports stated.

Police issued a bulletin to surrounding counties and the victim’s vehicle, a silver Volvo, was later located in Jefferson County near 11E and Whitaker Road. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing from the area after attempting to carjack a second person.

Police said the suspect has not been located at this time. He is described as a 40-50-year-old white male with dark hair, tanned skin and a pronounced widow’s peak hairline.

Anyone who might have witnessed an individual matching that description in the Planet Fitness parking lot or with information regarding this incident is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

