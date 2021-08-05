Advertisement

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large

Police said the suspect has not been located at this time. He is described as a 40-50-year-old white male with dark hair, tanned skin and a pronounced widow’s peak hairline.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a search is underway for a suspect accused in an armed carjacking incident.

Officers responded to reports of a carjacking that happened at the Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman said she was sitting in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness when the suspect broke the passenger side window of her vehicle. The suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim before entering her vehicle and demanding she drive him to a different location.

Officials said as the suspect and victim were traveling down Sevierville Pike, the victim fled from the vehicle near SoKno Taco Cantina to find help. The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and fled north on Sevier Avenue in the victim’s vehicle, reports stated.

Police issued a bulletin to surrounding counties and the victim’s vehicle, a silver Volvo, was later located in Jefferson County near 11E and Whitaker Road. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing from the area after attempting to carjack a second person.

Police said the suspect has not been located at this time. He is described as a 40-50-year-old white male with dark hair, tanned skin and a pronounced widow’s peak hairline.

Anyone who might have witnessed an individual matching that description in the Planet Fitness parking lot or with information regarding this incident is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

More sunshine Thursday
Warm sunshine today, clouds to scattered storms up next
UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium
UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
Mayor Jacobs buys ice cream for Gibbs baseball team
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs buys ice cream for Gibb’s High School baseball team