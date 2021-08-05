Sevier County group helps students graduate debt-free

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You have your college degree and your first job, but you’re in debt for your education. A group in Sevier County is helping students graduate debt-free.

Megan Lewis has just finished her four year degree in psychology at East Tennessee State University’s Sevierville campus. Her dreams continue, but what she won’t have to dream about is how to come up with thousands of dollars to pay for school.

“I was very fortunate to receive that, because I couldn’t just come up with the money out of pocket so it helps a lot,” said Lewis.

She got a scholarship through Partners in Progress, a non-profit in Sevier County that raises money to pay the tuition at ETSU. That program is how Lewis graduated without debt.

“It’s awesome, especially being newly married, it was very good to be able to have no student debt and the loans are as awesome,” she said.

Janice Bettis, with Partners In Progress, says anyone who lives in Sevier County and graduated from one of the local high schools can get the free tuition.

“We hear all the time about the student debt that students all across the country graduate with the loans they have, and we’re excited about the opportunity for our students to be able to graduate with no student one,” said Bettis. “You know we have given out over $790,000, and that does not count this fall we haven’t paid the bills for this fall for at ETSU.”

The money comes from fundraisers, like a round up your change program many businesses in Sevier County participate in. Recently Anakeesta collected more than $6,000 for the program.

Students first go to Walter’s State University with the Tennessee Promise. And then transfer to ETSU Sevierville for two more.

The group covers the $2,000 tuition a semester, which helped Megan start her life’s journey with one less bill.

“So we just bought a house here in Kodak, so we are local here, we both went to school here so it’s very important for me to stay local and get back to the community that I grew up in,” said Lewis.

She hopes to be a counselor for Sevier County Schools.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.