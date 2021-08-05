Six thousand dollars worth of writing materials given to Knox County classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Knox County Schools got a little extra help when it comes to school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Knoxville Dream Center donated $6,000 worth of Number 2 pencils and Expo markers.

Inskip Elementary was one of seven title-one schools in Knox County that received the donation.

“It just means so much because you know we have to a lot of times buy things out of pocket and sort of to have that provided, is just one thing we don’t have to think about and just knowing that we’re supported by the dream center is just so huge and it just makes us feel appreciated,” said Amber French, a Kindergarten teacher at Inskip.

The donation is a part of the Dream Center’s “Make a Teacher Smile Campaign.”

“And it helps alleviate pressure on us to get those supplies. And also our parents and families. Some of them aren’t able to do that. And to see the relief on their faces when they know we have some of the things we need. It’s just amazing,” said Jenifer Fraker, a fifth grade teacher at Inskip.

Throughout the year, the Dream Center checks in with teachers to see what they need re-stocked in their classrooms.

“It’s our delight to do this. We have such a relationship with these teachers and principals it’s unreal,” said John Upthank, the School Coordinator for the Knoxville Dream Center.

The other six schools that recieved donations include Beaumont Magnet Academy, Fountain City Elementary, Maynard Elementary, Norwood Elementary, Pond Gap Elementary, and West View Elementary School.

