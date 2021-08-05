‘Stars of the Industry’ honored for hard work in tourism

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - They’re the shining faces of Sevier County’s tourism industry, but you may not see these people every day. The front line workers making sure your hotel room is ready or your dinner is cooked to perfection were honored on Thursday for going above and beyond.

The Sevier County ‘Stars of the Industry’ awards were presented at the Country Tonite Theater.

In all, 38 people were honored for their work at making their business succeed. The winners were housekeepers, cooks and general managers and were honored by the Sevier County Hospitality Alliance, which is a joint partnership between the three cities.

For the winners, it was a huge surprise to be called up onto the Country Tonite stage.

“Beyond honored, I’m in shock, out of all the attractions, all of the employees in Pigeon Forge to be selected, it really is an honor,” Rachael Griffin, with Top Concepts. She was named “Pigeon Forge Attraction Employee of the Year”.

From here, the winners are now nominated for a state ward in their category. Winners there will be announced at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.