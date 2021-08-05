TBI on the scene officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet.

According to TBI, an officer shot and injured a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in the parking lot of a grocery store.

No officers were injured during the incident. Officials said there is no current safety threat to the public.

TBI officials said an investigation is underway.

