Advertisement

TBI on the scene officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet

No officers were injured during the incident.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet.

According to TBI, an officer shot and injured a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in the parking lot of a grocery store.

No officers were injured during the incident. Officials said there is no current safety threat to the public.

TBI officials said an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ruggiero, 37
Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car
Joe Childs
“I don’t think it’s time for panic” says ETCH Chief Medical Officer
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr.,...
Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Latest News

More sunshine Thursday
Warm sunshine today, clouds to scattered storms up next
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking at Knoxville Planet Fitness, suspect at large
UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium
UT to hold public vaccine clinic at Neyland Stadium
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County
One man shot; suspect in custody in Jefferson County